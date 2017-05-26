Home TEXAS Texas Legislature OKs Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality
Texas Legislature OKs Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality
TEXAS
0

Texas Legislature OKs Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

0
0
TEXAS
now viewing

Texas Legislature OKs Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

ARIANA GRANDE
now playing

Ariana Grande Planning Benefit Concert In Manchester

EGYPT BUS ATTACK ON COPTIC CHRISTIANS
now playing

UN Security Council Condemns Egypt Bus Attack

Carmen Ponder, Miss Black Texas 2016
now playing

Outside Investigation Launched In Arrest Of Miss Black Texas

school-hall-way-lockers
now playing

Abbott Signs Improper Teacher-Student Relationships Law

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas Pushes Ahead With 'bathroom bill' As Others Shy Away

GUNS OPEN CARRY
now playing

Governor Signs Law Making Texas Gun Fees Nation's Lowest

CHICAGO PRISON INMATES ORDERING PIZZA
now playing

Chicago Inmates Can Order Fancy Italian Pizza Made In Jail

manchester explosion
now playing

Manchester Chief Notes Rise In Hate Crimes

A-10 WARTHOG-1
now playing

Once At Risk Of Extinction, Iconic Warthog Plane Lives On

JOHNE BOEHNER
now playing

Boehner: Trump's Term 'disaster,' Aside From Foreign Affairs

(AP) – The Texas Legislature has approved expanded state penal codes prohibiting bestiality, sending them to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Senate on Thursday approved changes the House made to bill originally approved by the Senate. It seeks to formally ban “sexual assault of an animal.”  Texas already prohibits bestiality. But the bill makes it a separate crime under the penal code, defining 10 categories of offenses. Those include “contact between” peoples’ mouths or genitals and an animal’s genitals or mouth.  It further bans possessing, selling or purchasing animals for bestiality.

The bill makes those offenses state felonies. Cases involving children, or an animal being injured or killed, could be second-degree felonies, punishable by 20 years maximum behind bars.  Abbott can sign or veto the bill, or allow it to become law automatically.

Related posts:

  1. New Mexico Advocates To Join Texas Immigration Law Protest
  2. Governor Signs Law Making Texas Gun Fees Nation’s Lowest
  3. Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend
  4. Texas Officials Apologize For Terrorist Award Given Student
Related Posts
Carmen Ponder, Miss Black Texas 2016

Outside Investigation Launched In Arrest Of Miss Black Texas

jsalinas 0
school-hall-way-lockers

Abbott Signs Improper Teacher-Student Relationships Law

jsalinas 0
Texas-state-Capitol2

Texas Pushes Ahead With ‘bathroom bill’ As Others Shy Away

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video