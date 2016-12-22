Home TEXAS Texas Lieutenant Governor Praises North Carolina LGBT Law
(AP) – Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is praising the collapse of a deal to repeal North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law as he continues calling for Texas to adopt a similar measure.  Patrick said Thursday the North Carolina law known as House Bill 2 is “essential” legislation. The law omits gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people from state anti-discrimination protections. It also orders transgender people to use bathrooms and showers that align with their sex at birth.

Patrick is pushing his Republican-controlled Senate for a similar law next year, although no legislation has yet been filed. Texas business groups have slammed the proposal, pointing to how jobs and sporting events have shunned North Carolina.  Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says he’s waiting to see what legislation is filed. The Texas Legislature reconvenes in January.

