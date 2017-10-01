Home TEXAS Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To ‘primary’ Governor
Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To ‘primary’ Governor
TEXAS
0

Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To ‘primary’ Governor

0
0
Dan-Patrick1
now viewing

Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To ‘primary’ Governor

monopoly
now playing

Emoji? Bunny? The Next Generation Monopoly Token? You Decide

tanzania
now playing

At Least 12 Dead After Ferry Capsizes In Storm In Tanzania

foreign-secretary-boris-johnson
now playing

Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking

sacramenton-weir-flood-gates-opened
now playing

UPDATE: Flood Gates Opened As Storm Continues

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Fallen Officer's Squad Car Displayed Outside HQ

the-right-to-die-death-with-dignity
now playing

Congressman Says He'll Block DC's 'Death with Dignity' Bill

afghanistan-car-bomb
now playing

At Least 38 Dead In Kabul Bombings

protestors-removed-from-sessions-confirmation
now playing

Protesters Removed From Sessions Hearing

archbishop-patricio-fernandez-flores
now playing

1st Mexican-American To Rise To Catholic Bishop In US Dies

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Supreme Court Lets Stand Texas Veterans Tuition Aid Program

(AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick insists he’ll run for re-election next year, trying to tamp down speculation he could mount a primary challenge against fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.  Patrick told reporters at GOP of Texas headquarters Monday they could “put it in cement” that he won’t compete against Abbott in 2018 or ever.

An ex-conservative talk radio host and tea party firebrand, Patrick has said repeatedly he sees Abbott as an ally.  But he’s fueled reports of rivalry by consistently getting to the right of the more lawyerly Abbott, a former state Supreme Court justice, on many social issues — including trying to ban transgender Texans from using the public restroom of their choice.  Patrick also fully embraced Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy while Abbott was more cautious in his support.

Related posts:

  1. Supreme Court Lets Stand Texas Veterans Tuition Aid Program
  2. Cash Crunch, Bathroom Bill Battle Await Texas Lawmakers
  3. Oil Slump Socks Texas Budget, Making Spending Cuts Likely
  4. Fort Campbell Soldier From Texas Dies In Jordan
Related Posts
archbishop-patricio-fernandez-flores

1st Mexican-American To Rise To Catholic Bishop In US Dies

jsalinas 0
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court Lets Stand Texas Veterans Tuition Aid Program

jsalinas 0
handcuffs-generic

Handcuffed Texas Suspect Who Shot Himself Has Died

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video