Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status
Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

(AP) – Immigration officials have begun deportation proceedings against a Houston-area father of two who had lived for years in the U.S. under a protected status given to some immigrants.

Thirty-one-year-old Jose Escobar was notified Wednesday when he went to federal offices in Houston to provide immigration officials with an annual update on his work status.

His wife says immigration agents told them they were complying with new rules enacted by President Donald Trump.

He was detained years earlier after failing to file paperwork with immigration authorities but later released.

The Houston Chronicle reports Escobar was a 15-year-old from El Salvador when he was sent to join his mother in Texas.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says in a statement that Escobar failed to comply with earlier orders to leave the country.

