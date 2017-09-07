Home TEXAS Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident
Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident
TEXAS
Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident

JASON BERNAL BOATING ACCIDENT CHARGE
Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident

LAKE
(AP) – A Texas man is facing a second charge of criminally negligent homicide for a boating accident last month that resulted in the deaths of a father and his 4-year-old daughter.

Temple Police say prosecutors have issued the second homicide charge against Jason Bernal after Patrick Oliver died Thursday.  Police allege a houseboat driven by Bernal backed over Oliver’s daughter Kaitlyn June 23 at Lake Belton in Central Texas. Oliver became entangled in the boat’s propeller trying to save Kaitlyn. The girl was killed and her father’s legs were amputated. Oliver had been hospitalized until his death.

Bernal is free on bond after being charged with Kaitlyn’s death.  Bernal’s attorney, Barrett Thomas, says his client has been in contact with authorities so he can turn himself in on the second charge.

Photo courtesy Bell County Jail, Bell County Sheriff’s Office

