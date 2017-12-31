Home TEXAS Texas Man Found Dead In Padre Island Seashore Surf
Texas Man Found Dead In Padre Island Seashore Surf
Texas Man Found Dead In Padre Island Seashore Surf

(AP) – Authorities in South Texas are investigating the death of a New Braunfels man found in the surf at the Padre Island National Seashore.

Kleberg County sheriff’s officials say the death of 60-year-old Kevin Francis O’Toole is considered “questionable” but they don’t immediately suspect foul play. The Nueces County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

O’Toole’s truck was found not far from where his body was spotted Friday evening about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) south of the Malaquite Beach Visitor Center by visitors to the national seashore.

New Braunfels is about 165 miles (265.53 kilometers) northwest of Padre Island.

