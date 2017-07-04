Home TEXAS Man Found Guilty In Beating Death Of 7-Month-Old Girl
Man Found Guilty In Beating Death Of 7-Month-Old Girl
TEXAS
0

Man Found Guilty In Beating Death Of 7-Month-Old Girl

0
0
Talawrence Tennell of Bryan
now viewing

Man Found Guilty In Beating Death Of 7-Month-Old Girl

GORSUCH CONFIRMATION
now playing

Trump Praises Gorsuch After Confirmation

STOCKHOLM SWEDEN TRUCK TERROR ATTACK
now playing

Sweden Launches Manhunt For Beer Truck Driver

Nikki Haley
now playing

UN Envoy Says Russia, Iran At Fault In Syria

GARI
now playing

25 Indicted In Money Laundering, Gang Case

ABORTION LAW TEXAS ABORTION LAW
now playing

House OKs Environmental Funding For Abortion "alternatives"

border wall-1
now playing

Texas Still Spending Big On Border Despite Trump Promises

COLLEGE TUITION
now playing

Repeal Of Texas' In-State Tuition For Immigrants Law Fails

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Abortion, Corporate Incentives Rile Texas Budget Debate

RED RIVER OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS FEDERAL SURVEYS SUSPENDED
now playing

Texas Cheers Suspension Of Federal Surveys Along Red River

BRIAN WILLIAMS
now playing

Brian Williams Calls Images Of US Missile Launch 'beautiful'

(AP) – A jury has convicted a Texas man who prosecutors say was high on drugs when he fatally beat a 7-month-old child who suffered a fractured skull and ribs.

Thirty-eight-year-old Talawrence Tennell of Bryan was found guilty Thursday of capital murder by a Brazos County jury.  He’ll automatically receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole for killing Hailey Burleson, who was the daughter of his girlfriend at the time.

A prosecution witness testified that Tennell had admitted smoking PCP on the day the girl was killed.  The Eagle newspaper reports that his court-appointed attorney had argued Tennell didn’t intentionally kill the child and that others had testified he never previously mistreated Hailey.

Related posts:

  1. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspended Amid Child Abuse Allegation
  2. Bystanders Risk Lives, Help Visually Impaired Man On Tracks: Watch Video
  3. McAllen Woman Jailed In Intoxication Hit-And-Run Death
  4. Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen
Related Posts
GARI

25 Indicted In Money Laundering, Gang Case

jsalinas 0
ABORTION LAW TEXAS ABORTION LAW

House OKs Environmental Funding For Abortion “alternatives”

jsalinas 0
border wall-1

Texas Still Spending Big On Border Despite Trump Promises

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video