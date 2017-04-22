Home TEXAS Texas Man Gets 18 Years For Shooting Romantic Rival In Back
Texas Man Gets 18 Years For Shooting Romantic Rival In Back
(AP) – Authorities say a Northeast Texas man who shot a romantic rival in the back then drove the victim to a hospital must serve 18 years in prison.

Barry Kendall Green of Simms was sentenced Thursday in New Boston. The 35-year-old Green earlier pleaded guilty to assault causing serious bodily injury.

Green sought probation over last September’s attack on 40-year-old Michael Brad Hooks.

Prosecutors say Green argued with a woman he dated and she threatened to resume a relationship with Hooks, prompting Green to say he’d make sure that wouldn’t happen.

Bowie County sheriff’s investigators say Green told them he grabbed a shotgun, drove to Hooks’ home, shot the victim and then took him to a hospital.

A doctor testified Hooks suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs and lost a kidney.

