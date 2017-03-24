Home TEXAS Man Gets Life In Prison For Role In 3 Mexico Killings
(AP) – Texas prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2008 slaying of three relatives in Mexico.  Emmanuel Velasco Gurrola was sentenced Thursday in El Paso. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate anti-racketeering laws and to three counts of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country.  His brother, Samuel Velasco Gurrola of El Paso, was convicted in October of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country and conspiracy to cause foreign travel for murder for hire.

Investigators say Samuel Velasco faced child molestation charges and didn’t want his wife, Ruth Sagredo Escobedo, to testify. The brothers arranged the slaying of her father and her sister, Cinthia Sagredo Escobedo, in Ciudad Juarez.  Ruth Sagredo was gunned down going to her sister’s funeral.

