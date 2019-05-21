TEXAS

Texas Man Gets Prison For Smuggling Immigrants In Furniture

By 66 views
0

(AP) – A Houston-area man must serve nearly two years in prison for trying to smuggle immigrants in furniture after three people were found in a plastic-wrapped dresser that was nailed shut. 

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Yabar Ayan Portes-Arevalo of Katy was sentenced Monday in Corpus Christi to 21 months.

Portes-Arevalo in February was convicted of transporting illegal immigrants and endangering their lives. He could lose his status as a legal permanent U.S. resident.

Investigators say Portes-Arevalo in December was driving a pickup truck and hauling a plastic-wrapped couch and dresser. He stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita (suh-REE’-tuh).

Authorities say the driver appeared nervous so the load was examined. Agents removed the plastic and found three people hidden inside the couch and three more inside the dresser.

Accused New Zealand Mosque Shooter Charged With Terrorism

Previous article

Alamo Commissioners Fire Police Chief Castillo

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS