Man Says Money Woes, Failing Health Led To Standoff

(AP) – A West Texas man says financial problems and the failing health of both he and his wife prompted the couple to set fire to their home and then engage in a standoff with responding officers. Gary Ray Wright told the San Angelo Standard-Times that the two hoped they would die in the January incident when police fired on them. The 63-year-old Wright said Tuesday he never fired his rifle but was armed when he was shot twice by San Angelo officers.

A criminal complaint alleges Wright and his wife, 60-year-old Brenda Joyce Wright, intended to kill officers due in part to a grievance the couple had with the police department. The couple is being held at the Tom Green County jail on charges that include attempted capital murder.