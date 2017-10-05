Home TEXAS Man Says Woman’s Stabbing Death Part Of Suicide Pact
Man Says Woman's Stabbing Death Part Of Suicide Pact
TEXAS
Man Says Woman’s Stabbing Death Part Of Suicide Pact

Forty-six-year-old Kenneth Amyx
Man Says Woman’s Stabbing Death Part Of Suicide Pact

(AP) – A North Texas man accused by authorities of killing his girlfriend and then posting a photo of her body on social media claims the two had formed a suicide pact and began stabbing one another after a day of drinking.

Forty-six-year-old Kenneth Amyx made the assertion during a recorded police interview that was played Tuesday in a Collin County courtroom on the first day of his murder trial.  He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Jennifer Streit-Spears at her Plano apartment last May.

Authorities say he posted a photo of a bloodied Streit-Spears on her Facebook page and also texted an image to her mother.  Amyx at the time was wanted on a charge of sexually abusing a child.  The Dallas Morning News reports his defense attorney plans to use an insanity defense.

