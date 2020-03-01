TEXAS

Texas Man Sent To Prison For Chaining, Raping Girl

(AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for abducting a 16-year-old girl and chaining her to a room in an abandoned apartment, where he sexually assaulted her.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that Tyrone Carter had pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault. He was sentenced during a court hearing Friday.

In January 2017, Lubbock police were flagged down by the girl, who had a chain and lock around her neck, according to police documents. The girl told police she had escaped from an abandoned apartment complex where she had been held captive and raped after being abducted while she walked near a middle school.

