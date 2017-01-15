Home TEXAS Texas Man Transporting Rescue Dogs To Colorado Dies In Crash
Texas Man Transporting Rescue Dogs To Colorado Dies In Crash
(AP) – A Texas man who was transporting rescue dogs to Colorado has died and four dogs are missing after a rollover crash on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol says 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas was driving a van at 2:50 a.m. Friday when he struck a guardrail between Walsenburg and Colorado City. Roberts overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. He died at the scene.

His son, 29-year-old Jared Roberts, also of Katy, suffered what the patrol described as moderate injuries.

The Pikes Peak Humane Society picked up more than 20 dogs that had been in the van, some of which suffered minor injuries. The Houston-based Rescued Pets Movement said four dogs were missing after the crash.

Local humane society members planned to periodically search for the missing dogs.

