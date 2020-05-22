TEXAS

Texas Mayor Says Women Can’t Lead Prayer At Council Meetings

By 14 views
0

(AP) – The mayor of a Dallas suburb says women shouldn’t be allowed to lead the prayer at public city council meetings because he believes it goes against the Bible.

Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue quoted two New Testament scriptures in an email sent to City Council member Jeff Forrester in which he suggested that the council select young men to lead invocation at the next meeting on May 26.

Forrester says he hasn’t seen Hogue disparage women in his nearly five years serving on the council, but noted that he was “shocked by his response.”

Texas Supreme Court Justice Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Previous article

Biden: If You Can’t Choose Me Over Trump, ‘you ain’t black’

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS