Texas Middle School Students Stage Walkout For Gun Laws
TEXAS
Texas Middle School Students Stage Walkout For Gun Laws

Texas Middle School Students Stage Walkout For Gun Laws

(AP) – More than 100 middle school students walked out of class in Austin on Friday to demand stricter gun laws, and authorities there say more walkouts are expected.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the walkout started about 10 a.m. and that 100 additional students were trying to leave class at Bailey Middle School to join those protesting in response to the deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school last week.

Other walkouts were scheduled Friday at two high schools and two middle schools in Austin. School administrators say no disciplinary action is planned against the students.

Student-led walkouts have been happening at schools across the country.

Earlier this week, the superintendent of the Needville school district, near Houston, threatened three-day suspensions for students planning to walkout.

