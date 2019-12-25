LOCALTRENDING

Migrant Helper Released From Mexico After Detention

(AP) – A Texas woman has been allowed to leave Mexico after being detained while trying to deliver Christmas gifts to a sprawling refugee camp housing people waiting for U.S. court dates.

Relatives of Anamichelle Castellano say she was arrested by Mexican authorities Monday at a bridge crossing from Brownsville, Texas, to Matamoros, Mexico.

Castellano’s relatives say authorities discovered a small box of ammunition inside Castellano’s car, which they say was left by her husband following a previous hunting trip.

