Texas Mom Charged In Deaths Of 2 Children Found In Hot Car
TEXAS
Texas Mom Charged In Deaths Of 2 Children Found In Hot Car

(AP) – Texas authorities say a 25-year-old woman has been charged in the deaths of her two children who were found inside a hot car last month outside the family’s home.

Deputies in Parker County in North Texas say Cynthia Marie Randolph initially said her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son locked themselves in the car, but acknowledged to investigators on Friday that she did so on May 26 to teach her daughter a lesson after she found the two playing in the vehicle. Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.

Randolph faces two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Authorities say she told them she left the children in the car, smoked marijuana and went to sleep.

She has been jailed. No bond has been set.

