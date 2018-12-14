Home TEXAS Texas Mom Sentenced In Deaths Of Toddlers Inside Hot Car
(AP) – A 20-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died after she left them inside a hot vehicle overnight has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Kerrville Daily Times reports that Amanda Hawkins was sentenced Wednesday for the June 2017 deaths of her two daughters in Kerrville, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.  Hawkins pleaded guilty in September to two counts of child abandonment and endangerment, and two counts of injury to a child.

Police reports show that Hawkins left her 2-year-old daughter Addyson and 1-year-old daughter Brynn inside her vehicle while she visited friends. Temperatures reached into the 80s while the girls were in the car.   Hawkins apologized before her sentencing, saying the deaths will affect her for the rest of her life.

