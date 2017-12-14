Home TEXAS Texas’ Most Populous County Sues Opioid Manufacturers
Texas’ Most Populous County Sues Opioid Manufacturers
TEXAS
0

Texas’ Most Populous County Sues Opioid Manufacturers

0
0
OPIOID EPEDIMEC
now viewing

Texas’ Most Populous County Sues Opioid Manufacturers

ATM CASH
now playing

For A Third Time In 3 Days, Men Rob Hotel ATMs

gasprices332
now playing

Texas, US Gasoline Prices Down Average 3 Cents Per Gallon

SEA TURTLES
now playing

Sea Turtles Shocked By Cold Returned To Gulf Of Mexico

DON WILLETE JUSTICE
now playing

'Tweeter Laureate' Texas Judge Confirmed For Federal Court

34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright
now playing

Woman Charged With Injuring Son Who Had 323 Medical Visits

Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya
now playing

18-Year-Old Indicted On Charges Of Trying To Aid IS

920×920 (1)
now playing

South Korean President Moon In China On Visit To Repair Ties

920×920
now playing

Brexit Talks Due To Get Green Light To Move On To Trade

01812cb11f6d44c3b1ac4d1b2df427a8-780×551
now playing

Coroner: Accused Ky. Lawmaker's Death Apparently Suicide

ap-17269098404642-960×540
now playing

Bannon, Undeterred, Under Siege From GOP After Alabama Loss

(AP) – The state’s most populous county has become the nation’s latest governmental entity to sue prescription drug companies amid a national opioid-drug epidemic.

Harris County, where Houston is located, filed its lawsuit in state district court in Houston on Wednesday, seeking unspecified damages. It accuses 18 drug manufacturers and distributors, as well as four doctors and a pharmacist, of creating a market that encouraged the over-prescribing of opioids and of knowing that their use could lead to addiction and other health problems.

According to the lawsuit, of the more than 2,500 opioid-related deaths in Texas in 2015, 318 took place in Harris County.  More than two dozen states, cities and counties around the country have sued pharmaceutical companies. The companies have generally denied wrongdoing.

Related posts:

  1. 3rd Zika Infection By Texas Mosquito Reported This Year
  2. DHS Secretary: Border Wall Would Help Ease ‘national crisis’
  3. Former Cameron County Judge Wants Back In
  4. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
Related Posts
ATM CASH

For A Third Time In 3 Days, Men Rob Hotel ATMs

jsalinas 0
gasprices332

Texas, US Gasoline Prices Down Average 3 Cents Per Gallon

jsalinas 0
DON WILLETE JUSTICE

‘Tweeter Laureate’ Texas Judge Confirmed For Federal Court

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video