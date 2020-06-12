Texas’ Most Populous County Unveils COVID-19 Warning System

(AP) – Houston area officials have unveiled a new color-coded threat level warning system for the public amid growing concerns local COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and have steadily risen as the state has continued to reopen.

Data shows that in Harris County, where Houston is located, the number of people hospitalized with suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 62% since May 1, when Texas began to reopen.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the new warning system will provide clear guidance on what the public can do to help avoid a crisis.