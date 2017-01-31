Home TEXAS Texas ‘Muslim Day’ Rally Draws Few Protesters
Texas ‘Muslim Day’ Rally Draws Few Protesters
TEXAS
0

Texas ‘Muslim Day’ Rally Draws Few Protesters

0
0
texas-capital
now viewing

Texas ‘Muslim Day’ Rally Draws Few Protesters

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
now playing

Hidalgo County D-A's Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims

TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION
now playing

Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

German, Swedish Leaders Decry Trump Travel Curbs

Geert Wilders
now playing

Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump's Bans

GAYS IN LONDON
now playing

UK Pardons Thousands Convicted Under Past Anti-Gay Laws

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Israel Apologizes To Mexico For Netanyahu's Tweet On US Wall

POLICE BODY CAMERA
now playing

Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot

FREEDOM OF SPEECH
now playing

Breitbart Speaker At Berkeley Stirs Debate Over Free Speech

SALLY YATES
now playing

Feinstein Praises Yates, Won't Back Sessions

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

House Chairman Defends Staff Work On Refugee Ban

(AP) – A “Muslim Day” rally at the Texas Capitol has wrapped up with few protesters and no interruptions.  The event Tuesday drew several hundred people and an increased security presence. Many of the people formed a human chain around the few protesters who did show up to keep them at a distance.  Supporters of the demonstrators waived signs that read “Hate Has No Home Here.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made no mention of President Donald Trump’ temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations during his State of the State address that was going on inside the Capitol.

A similar rally two years ago was marred by hecklers, including one who grabbed the microphone from a speaker and disrupted the event. Several Texas Democratic lawmakers, interfaith groups, nonprofits and Austin Mayor Steve Adler also attended in a show of support.

Related posts:

  1. Rally Cheers Raising To 18 Texas’ Age For Adult Offenders
  2. 2 Horses Die In Separate Incidents At Popular Texas Rodeo
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. Iraqi Prime Minister Says He Won’t Retaliate
Related Posts
TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION

Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution

jsalinas 0
GAVEL-SMALL PIC

Rally Cheers Raising To 18 Texas’ Age For Adult Offenders

jsalinas 0
KEN PAXTON TEXAS AG

Court Halts Prosecutor Fees As Texas AG Awaits Fraud Trial

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video