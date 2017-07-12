Home TEXAS Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Decline This Week
Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Decline This Week
(AP) – Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices have declined this week.   AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was down 3 cents to average $2.24 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the country slipped a penny to settle at an average $2.48 per gallon.

Association officials say San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.13 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the state’s highest retail gasoline prices at an average $2.52 per gallon.  AAA experts say cheaper winter-time gasoline prices are in markets across the bulk of the country as gasoline demand hit the lowest mark since February.

