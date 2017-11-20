Home TEXAS Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent’s Death
Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death
Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death

(AP) Texas is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who killed a U.S. border agent and injured another. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reward in a statement Monday in which he expressed gratitude to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed and his partner was seriously injured Sunday in what elected officials have said was an attack near Van Horn, a West Texas city about 30 miles from the border.

