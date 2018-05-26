Home TEXAS Texas Officer Kills Off-Duty Deputy In Alleged Break-In
(AP) – Investigators say an off-duty Texas police officer fatally shot an off-duty sheriff’s deputy suspected in a reported break-in at the officer’s home.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday in a subdivision in Stagecoach, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the Stagecoach police officer came home, found a suspected burglar inside and shot and killed him.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Spencer tells the Houston Chronicle the dead man is a Harris County sheriff’s deputy who is believed to have been related to the officer.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s spokesman says the officer is a 35-year law enforcement veteran, the last two years with the Stagecoach police.

No charges were immediately filed.

