Texas Officer On Restricted Duty After Videotaped Arrests
Texas Officer On Restricted Duty After Videotaped Arrests

Texas Officer On Restricted Duty After Videotaped Arrests

(AP) – A white Texas police officer has been put on restricted duty after a video of him wrestling a black woman to the ground before arresting her and her two teenage daughters was posted on Facebook.

The incident began in a Fort Worth neighborhood Wednesday afternoon when an officer was called after Jacqueline Craig argued with a man who she said had physically confronted her 7-year-old son for littering.  The officer engages Craig in a conversation that escalates. Craig’s daughter tries to push her mother away, but the officer forces both to the ground.

The video, viewed more than 1 million times, was posted on Facebook by a woman identified by The Dallas Morning News as Craig’s niece.  Fort Worth police said in a statement Thursday that Internal Affairs is investigating.

