Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire
Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

(AP) – A North Texas police officer has suffered multiple gunshot wounds and a drug suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire that began when officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home.

Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook says the injured officer, a member of the department’s tactical team, was alert and in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Cook says the suspect began firing as officers approached the front of the home. A second officer sustained a hand injury but it’s not clear if that officer was shot or struck by shrapnel.

Authorities have not identified the injured officers or the gunman, who died at the scene.

Nearby homes were evacuated as tactical officers searched the residence and Cook says several people were detained.

