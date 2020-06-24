TEXAS

Texas Official: Army Suspects Foul Play In Disappearance

(AP) – An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Tuesday at a news conference with the solider’s family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22.

Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier.

