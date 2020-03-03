Texas Officials Declare Emergency After Quarantine Hiccup

(AP) – The top two governing officials of the San Antonio area have blocked the release of quarantined cruise ship evacuees, declaring a public health emergency after a woman allowed to leave quarantine later tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Declarations by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff of a local state of disaster and public safety emergency effectively puts the more than 120 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in limbo, unaware of how long they will be held in seclusion at Lackland Air Force Base to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. They say all passengers must now test negative for the virus three times before they can be released.