Texas Officials To Address Claims Of Abuse At Karolyi Ranch

(AP) – Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Five former U.S. gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at the center about an hour north of Houston.

Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there. The governor later ordered an investigation into what he called “gut-wrenching” allegations.

The facility has since closed, and Nassar has been imprisoned for life.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. The agency will join Walker County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials at a Friday news conference to discuss developments.

The gymnasts said Texas hadn’t executed search warrants or secured indictments, even as some statutes of limitation loomed.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.