Texas OKs Requiring Schools To Teach Sex Abuse Prevention
TEXAS
Texas OKs Requiring Schools To Teach Sex Abuse Prevention

Texas OKs Requiring Schools To Teach Sex Abuse Prevention

(AP) – Texas children as young as 5 could soon be taught how to better ward off sex abuse.  The state Legislature has approved a requirement for all public schools to provide sexual abuse prevention training to students.

The measure heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk after final House passage Friday on a 136-9 vote.   It mandates that both elementary and secondary schools offer age-appropriate, research-based training to promote self-protection and prevent abuse and human trafficking.

The schools must provide the instruction twice a year, and explain the content of course materials both on their websites and in a handbook.  The bill is designed to combat an increase in reports of sexual abuse and trafficking in Texas.  Abbott can either sign or veto the bill or allow it to become law automatically.

