Home TEXAS Texas Paid $500,000 For Experts In Abortion Law Challenges
Texas Paid $500,000 For Experts In Abortion Law Challenges
TEXAS
0

Texas Paid $500,000 For Experts In Abortion Law Challenges

0
0
GenericGavel_31583566_5916547_ver1_0_640_360
now viewing

Texas Paid $500,000 For Experts In Abortion Law Challenges

1 dead after helicopter crashed into residence WILLIAMSBURG
now playing

1 Dead After Helicopter Crashed Into Residence

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

A 'Supreme' Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice

courtgavel
now playing

California, Long A Holdout, Adopts Mass Immigration Trials

PORT AU PRINCE RIOTS AND PROTESTS
now playing

US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

Brexit Secretary David Davis
now playing

UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall

POLICE
now playing

Officer Pulling Gun On Kids Prompts Review

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley
now playing

Man Accused Of Posing As Teen Student Faces New Charge

flood valley flood 2018
now playing

Valley Flood Victims Urged To Apply For Federal Disaster Aid

arrest187
now playing

Arrest Of Former Cop Likely To Lead To More Arrests In Old Stolen Rifle Case

(AP) – A newspaper review has found the Texas Attorney General’s Office has spent $500,000 to defend the state’s recent abortion restrictions with expert court testimony that has mostly been given little or no weight by judges.

The Houston Chronicle reports the attorney general’s office has paid 21 expert witnesses to testify in legal challenges to a string of abortion laws and regulations enacted since 2013.  In dismissing the testimony of some of the state’s experts, judges said they lacked medical or scientific credentials or were simply expressing personal opinions.

Marc Rylander, a spokesman for Attorney General Ken Paxton, said the attorney general’s office picks “an array of highly qualified and esteemed experts – some with pro-choice views.”  Rylander didn’t provide the newspaper with the names of state witnesses with abortion-rights views.

Related posts:

  1. Authorities: Texas Mom With Drug Debt Sold Son For $2,500
  2. Report: Porch Floor Collapses, Injuring Partygoers
  3. Senate’s McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts
  4. Texas Attorney General Admonishes Rio Grande Valley Cities Over Plastic Bans
Related Posts
courtgavel

California, Long A Holdout, Adopts Mass Immigration Trials

jsalinas 0
POLICE

Officer Pulling Gun On Kids Prompts Review

jsalinas 0
Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley

Man Accused Of Posing As Teen Student Faces New Charge

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video