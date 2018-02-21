Home TEXAS Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death
Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death
TEXAS
0

Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death

0
0
Judge-gavel-generic
now viewing

Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death

e6c20a70ea8b45da90640ee07aad7c63
now playing

Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive

WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)
now playing

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

POLICE OFFICER KILLED POLICE DEATH
now playing

Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

DRUG BUST
now playing

Police In Harlingen Report Major Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Abbott Won't Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans

GAY SAME SEX WEDDING
now playing

Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israeli Media: Netanyahu Confidant To Testify Against Him

AFRICAN FROM UGANDA DEPORTE FROM ISRAEL
now playing

Migrant Deported By Israel Back To Africa Recounts Ordeal

Anthony Borges
now playing

15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' That Family's Profiting From Presidency

(AP) – The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, in a rare decision, is unanimously recommending the death sentence of convicted killer Thomas “Bart” Whitaker be commuted to life.

Whitaker is set for lethal injection Thursday for masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother at their suburban Houston home in 2003. Whitaker’s father, Kent, also was shot in the attack but survived. He’s said he wants his 38-year-old son to live.

The recommendation from the seven-member panel goes to Gov. Greg Abbott, who can reject it.  It’s only the fourth time since the state resumed executions in 1982 that the parole board has recommended clemency this close to an inmate’s scheduled execution. In two of those cases, then Gov. Rick Perry rejected the board’s recommendation and those prisoners were executed.

Related posts:

  1. Man Charged With 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death In San Antonio
  2. TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed
  3. McAllen Man Charged In Motorcyclist’s Death
  4. Man Shot By Texas Trooper Dies, Wounded Officer Recovering
Related Posts
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Abbott Won’t Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans

jsalinas 0
GAY SAME SEX WEDDING

Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents

jsalinas 0
GREG ABBOTT

TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video