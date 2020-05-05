Texas Passes 2m In Unemployment Claims Since Beginning of Pandemic

Texas has passed the 2 million mark in unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Workforce Commission says the state has received just over 2 million unemployment claims, and the state has allocated nearly 3-point-1 billion dollars in state and federal funds to pay the benefits. Meanwhile, the number of daily new coronavirus infections in Texas dipped below 1-thousand Monday for the first time in nearly a week. And although COVID-19 claimed the lives of 17 more Texans on Sunday, that was the lowest single-day number of coronavirus deaths in the last week.