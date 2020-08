(AP) – Texas has surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott suggests family and neighborhood gatherings are behind a sharp rise in the rate of positive tests.

Abbott also continued to say Tuesday that more testing in Texas is likely after dropping off in recent weeks, a trend seen across the U.S. even as deaths mount. Texas has reported more than 1,400 new deaths over the past week, including 220 on Tuesday.