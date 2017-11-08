Home TEXAS Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications
Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications
TEXAS
0

Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications

0
0
MEDICAL SYMBOL
now viewing

Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal

SANCTUARY CITY CITIES
now playing

Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4

MAIL IN VOTE MAIL IN BALLOT
now playing

Texas Legislature Increases Mail-In Voter Fraud Punishments

mexico-violence
now playing

Mexico Says Remains Of Missing Spanish Woman Found

96 WW2 VET FLAG
now playing

WWII Veteran, 93, Brings Back Flag Taken From Enemy Soldier

HEALTH CARE
now playing

House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote

TRUMP AND MCONNEL
now playing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

US NORTH KOREA
now playing

Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Beyond Bluster, US, North Korea In Regular Contact

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MESSAGE TO CANCER PATIENT
now playing

Airline Worker Tracks Down Cancer Patient's Bag, Delivers It

(AP) – The Texas Legislature has approved requiring physicians and clinics to report complications from abortions performed statewide, and impose fines on those who don’t.

Final passage came Friday in the state Senate, sending the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott to be signed into law.   Doctors and medical facilities would be required to submit detailed reports on cases of abortion complications, and could face daily, $500 fines for non-compliance.

Similar bills stalled during Texas’ regular legislative session, which ended in May. Abbott revived the issue for a special session ending next week.   Complications from abortion are rare. But Republicans say spotty reporting may be to blame.

Democratic opponents called the rules unnecessary, noting that pulling wisdom teeth and many other, less politically charged procedures result in far more complications that abortion.

Related posts:

  1. Legislature OKs Agency Oversight That Forced Special Session
  2. Texas Legislature Increases Mail-In Voter Fraud Punishments
  3. Texas Cuts Aid To ‘colonias’ After Years Of Offering Help
  4. Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda
Related Posts
MAIL IN VOTE MAIL IN BALLOT

Texas Legislature Increases Mail-In Voter Fraud Punishments

jsalinas 0
Bernie Tiede

Court Upholds Long Sentence For Subject Of Film ‘Bernie’

jsalinas 0
gavel-generic-stock

Coalition Of States Files Brief In Ten Commandments Case

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video