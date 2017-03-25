Home TEXAS Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home
Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home
TEXAS
0

Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home

0
0
326b586b-1afb-4b02-aea3-73d4311b12b4-large16x9_1280x960_70323B00ILQGT
now viewing

Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home

breana-talbot
now playing

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

cuban+flag
now playing

Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy

murder
now playing

Brothers In Texas Get Life In Prison For 3 Mexico Killings

University+of+Texas+UT+Tower+03
now playing

Survey: 15 Percent Of Women On UT Campus Report Being Raped

f-blogger-a-20170326-870×604
now playing

US Immigration Judge Grants Asylum To Singapore Teen Blogger

debbiereynoldscarriefisher
now playing

Public Memorial Service To Honor Fisher And Reynolds

untitled
now playing

Police: Florida Man Cited For Eating Pancakes In The Street

Health_Overhaul_States_20294
now playing

Many Governors Welcome Demise Of GOP Health Care Bill

Joker_Outfit-Arrest_15514
now playing

Man Carrying A Sword, Dressed As Joker Arrested In Virginia

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill's Failure

(AP) – A Central Texas police chief has been suspended with pay after a domestic disturbance and chase ended with a standoff during which a shot was fired led to his arrest.

The (Bryan-College Station) Eagle (http://bit.ly/2o0VaUj) reports the Normangee City Council suspended Chief Charles Herford on Thursday. A final decision on his employment will follow completion of the investigation by Leon County sheriff’s deputies and Texas Rangers.

That episode began early Wednesday with a 911 call from Herford’s wife. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the chief left home and at one point eluded sheriff’s deputies’ efforts to stop his patrol vehicle. Herford later returned home, where a standoff ensued. Herford surrendered after several hours of negotiations.

No injuries were reported. Herford is charged with deadly conduct and evading arrest.

Related posts:

  1. Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males
  2. Local First Responders Get Trained In Disaster Prep
  3. 2 Killed, 18 Students Hurt When Big Rig Strikes School Bus
  4. Man Carrying A Sword, Dressed As Joker Arrested In Virginia
Related Posts
breana-talbot

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

Danny Castillon 0
cuban+flag

Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy

Danny Castillon 0
murder

Brothers In Texas Get Life In Prison For 3 Mexico Killings

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video