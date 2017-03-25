Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home

(AP) – A Central Texas police chief has been suspended with pay after a domestic disturbance and chase ended with a standoff during which a shot was fired led to his arrest.

The (Bryan-College Station) Eagle (http://bit.ly/2o0VaUj) reports the Normangee City Council suspended Chief Charles Herford on Thursday. A final decision on his employment will follow completion of the investigation by Leon County sheriff’s deputies and Texas Rangers.

That episode began early Wednesday with a 911 call from Herford’s wife. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the chief left home and at one point eluded sheriff’s deputies’ efforts to stop his patrol vehicle. Herford later returned home, where a standoff ensued. Herford surrendered after several hours of negotiations.

No injuries were reported. Herford is charged with deadly conduct and evading arrest.