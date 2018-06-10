Home TEXAS Texas Police Dog Shot Dead After Biting Handler During Raid
Texas Police Dog Shot Dead After Biting Handler During Raid
TEXAS
0

Texas Police Dog Shot Dead After Biting Handler During Raid

0
0
policedog2
now viewing

Texas Police Dog Shot Dead After Biting Handler During Raid

skynews-tina-turner-edwin-bach_4444731
now playing

Tina Turner Reveals Husband Gave Her Kidney For Transplant

untitled
now playing

Texas Congresswoman Fires Intern Arrested For Data Leak

houston-690×450
now playing

Third Accuser Comes Forward Against Houston Priest

crop-640×360-000
now playing

DA: Border Agent May Have Used Service Handgun To Kill Women

4d1332cf-afca-4e3f-9741-20b2117e6c63-large16x9_Gun
now playing

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Niece During Gun Lesson

1280x720_80730P00-FPPUK
now playing

Vehicle Nlamed For Deadly California Wildfire

Beau-Brigham-bkgrnd
now playing

Man Convicted Of Murder For Hiring Hit Man To Kill Wife

400
now playing

Chicago Verdict Comes 4 Years After Laquan McDonald's Death

ap_5d155470c18043c4b7b5ef40121269a4-620×413
now playing

The Latest: Dems Rail Against Kavanaugh In Senate Speeches

salinas ocana
now playing

Mission Mayor O'cana's Runoff Victory Declared Void

(AP) – A Central Texas police dog has been shot dead after it bit its handler while officers were trying to serve a warrant.

Two Waco police officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect around midday Friday. Officer Garen Bynum says that as officers approached the house, the Belgian Malinois (mal-ihn-WAH’) turned and bit its handler. After that, the other officer shot and killed the dog.

The bitten officer was taken to the hospital, where Bynum says he was treated for minor wounds.

The suspect wasn’t taken into custody, but his mother-in-law says her daughter was detained for questioning. Police released no details about the reason for the warrant or where the officer was bitten.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Man’s Shooting By Police Overshadowed Despite Momentum
  2. Authorities Seek Person Who Fatally Wounded Dog With Arrow
  3. Deliberations Resuming In Chicago Police Shooting Case
  4. Man Found Dead In Brownsville Resaca Identified
Related Posts
untitled

Texas Congresswoman Fires Intern Arrested For Data Leak

Danny Castillon 0
houston-690×450

Third Accuser Comes Forward Against Houston Priest

Danny Castillon 0
crop-640×360-000

DA: Border Agent May Have Used Service Handgun To Kill Women

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video