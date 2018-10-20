Home TEXAS Texas Police Identify Woman, Child In Doorbell Video
Texas Police Identify Woman, Child In Doorbell Video
TEXAS
0

Texas Police Identify Woman, Child In Doorbell Video

0
0
LKJLKJ
now viewing

Texas Police Identify Woman, Child In Doorbell Video

KJHKJH
now playing

Risk Of Flooding Remains In Texas With More Rain

KJHKH
now playing

Texas' O'Rourke Tells National Audience He'd Impeach Trump

the-standoff
now playing

'We Are Hungry!" Migrants Wail At Mexico-Guatemala Border

920×920
now playing

Silenced Forever: Saudi Arabia Admits Khashoggi Is Dead

5bca72697381a_image
now playing

In Full Campaign Mode, Trump Calls Dems 'Too Extreme'

KJHKJ
now playing

Aguilar, Brewers Beat Dodgers 7-2, Send NLCS To Game 7

KJHJ
now playing

No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Climbs To $1.6 Billion

untitled
now playing

Trump: Saudi Arrests In Khashoggi Death 'A Good First Step'

KHJ
now playing

Trump's Campaign Mode Revives Fiery Immigration Talk

2000
now playing

Turkish Reaction: We Won't Allow "Cover-Up" In Saudi Killing

(AP) — Authorities in Texas say a woman who left a toddler alone on a stranger’s doorstep could face charges of felony child endangerment.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says the 2-year-old boy’s mother had asked a friend to drop off the child with the boy’s father in Spring because the mother was in the hospital. Spencer says the friend left the boy on the front step Wednesday night without waiting for anyone to open the door.
Spencer says the boy’s father lives next door. The boy’s father told authorities he didn’t realize what had happened until a news crew showed him footage from the neighbor’s video doorbell Thursday morning.
Spencer says authorities have identified the woman in the video and that an investigation is underway, though she hasn’t been charged.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Police Identify Woman, Child In Doorbell Video; Watch Video
  2. Weslaco Police Issue Child Abduction Alert
  3. Russian Woman Charged With Meddling In U.S. Midterms
  4. Woman Says Man Broke Into Her Home, Made Eggs, Bathed
Related Posts
KJHKJH

Risk Of Flooding Remains In Texas With More Rain

Danny Castillon 0
KJHKH

Texas’ O’Rourke Tells National Audience He’d Impeach Trump

Danny Castillon 0
jobs employment looking for work

Texas Unemployment Rate Hits New Record Low

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video