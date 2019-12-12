Texas Police: Officer Fatally Shot Man Who Had Assaulted Him

(AP) – Police say an officer answering a disturbance call has shot dead a man who was assaulting him. The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in a newly developed neighborhood of tract houses in League City, 26 miles southeast of Houston.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, as it does all police-involved shootings in League City. The (Galveston County) Daily News reports the death is the fourth fatal police-involved shooting in the past two years in the city of about 107,000 residents.