Police Seek Man Who Shot Driver Who Had Kids With Him
Police Seek Man Who Shot Driver Who Had Kids With Him

Police Seek Man Who Shot Driver Who Had Kids With Him

(AP) – Authorities in Texas are searching for a driver who they say sideswiped a car and then shot and wounded the other driver who had pulled over to exchange insurance information.

Arlington police say the victim was driving Monday night with his wife and two young children when another car sideswiped his vehicle while driving on the shoulder of the road. When the victim pulled over, police say the suspect began kicking his door and banging on the window. Police say the victim rolled down his window and the suspect opened fire.

Police say the victim was grazed by the bullet and was treated and released from a hospital.  They say the suspect is a man in his mid-20s who was driving a light-colored or silver car.

