TEXAS

Texas Push To Decriminalize Pot Falters Despite GOP Support

(AP) – Texas’ tough stance on marijuana as pot in the U.S. becomes increasingly legal has grounded a bipartisan push in the state to decriminalize minor offenses.  It all but ensures that Texas will remain in the company of more than a dozen states where possessing any amount of pot can result in a criminal record.

A Democrat leading the decriminalization effort said political realities in the Texas Capitol forced him to weaken his bill ahead of a key House vote.  The chamber passed the measure on a 98-43 vote on Monday.

The revised measure would reduce penalties for those with an ounce or less of marijuana to a Class C misdemeanor, eliminating arrests but still making possession a crime.  Failure of the bill’s original language underscores how politically resistant Texas’ GOP leaders are to relaxing marijuana laws.

