Texas Rangers Investigate Death Of Man In Police Custody

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man in the custody of Brownsville police. A statement this week says the case has to do with the death of Tomas Guajardo in early October after officers arrested him at a motel on Central Boulevard.

Guajardo was acting erratically and resisted the officers’ attempts to cuff him. The officers say he admitted he had used cocaine and that he began hallucinating and babbling so they tased and restrained him. First responders got him to the hospital but he later died there.