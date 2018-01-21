Texas Rangers To Join Criminal Probe Into Agua SUD

The Texas Rangers will be assisting in a criminal investigation into the Agua Special Utility District. At the request of the Hidalgo County District Attorney Office, Texas Rangers will join the probe to determine if recent actions undertaken by the Agua SUD amount to criminal offenses.

In a news release, District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez did not say what prompted the investigation. However, the water utility district has come under fire for severance payments to two employees that amounted to about $500,000 dollars. The employees were declared ineligible under a new law because they also served on the La Joya ISD school board.

Also, the district’s board of directors had proposed a $1,000 filing fee for candidates for the board – a proposal that was withdrawn after it was determined to be illegal. The Agua SUD serves customers in several cities west of McAllen.