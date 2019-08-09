Texas Relaxed Gun Laws After Recent Mass Shootings

(AP) – After dozens of people were gunned down at a church in Sutherland Springs and a suburban Houston high school, Texas Republicans came to the Capitol this year with their eyes on new gun laws.

The goal was not to limit access to weapons or ban assault-style rifles, but to expand gun rights. After a legislative session applauded by the National Rifle Association, Texas had new laws that eased restrictions on where firearms can be carried, from schools to churches, apartments and foster homes, and barred cities from passing their own gun and ammunition sales limits.

Experts and advocates on both sides of the gun issue say despite last weekend’s massacre of 22 people at an El Paso Walmart, Texas’ GOP leadership is still unlikely to push for gun restrictions.