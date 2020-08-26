TEXAS

Texas Renews Court Effort To Ban Abortion Procedure

(AP) – Texas officials are trying to get a federal appeals court’s permission to enforce a ban on a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure, even though the court has not yet ruled on its constitutionality.

The 2017 law bans a procedure in which forceps and other instruments are used to remove the fetus from the womb. A federal judge in Texas struck down the ban in 2017. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in late 2018 but has yet to rule.

Texas officials want the full 17-member court to hear arguments on whether enforcement of the ban should be allowed pending a final appellate court decision.

