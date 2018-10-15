Home TEXAS Texas Report: Oklahoma School Bus Hydroplaned During Crash
Texas Report: Oklahoma School Bus Hydroplaned During Crash
TEXAS
0

Texas Report: Oklahoma School Bus Hydroplaned During Crash

0
0
LAMPASSAS BUS CRASH HYDROPLANED
now viewing

Texas Report: Oklahoma School Bus Hydroplaned During Crash

DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN
now playing

Trump Denies Offering $1M For Warren DNA Test

FRANCE FLOOD
now playing

French Officials Lower Flooding Death Toll To 10

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Suggests 'rogue killers' In Writer Case

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

Authorities Search For Man Who Hit News Van, Took Police Car

DRIVE BY SHOOTING SMALL GEN-4
now playing

3-Year-Olds, 2 Men Injured In Drive-By Shooting

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Valley Student Killed Near Michigan State University

motorcycle high speed chase police
now playing

Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna

1000x563_356910
now playing

Iranian Papers: US Sanctions Violate Iranian Human Rights

health-960×540
now playing

Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care

5bc48dabcf18e.image
now playing

US Retail Sales Gain A Weak 0.1 Percent In August

(AP) – A Texas Department of Transportation report says an Oklahoma school bus hydroplaned on a wet road before crashing in Central Texas.

The report says bus crossed into the wrong lane on Sept. 29 as it was making a left hand curve on U.S. 281 near Lampasas, 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Austin. The report says the driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.  Officials say the bus rolled over and struck a fence .  The report also cites unsafe speed considering the conditions.

The bus was carrying a group from Cleveland Elementary School and was heading to Sea World in San Antonio for a field trip.  Lampasas Police Department Assistant Chief Jody Cummings says the students suffered bruises, scrapes and some broken bones. There were no fatalities.

Related posts:

  1. Border Agents Investigate House In Pharr
  2. Immigrants Face Hurdles To Prove Abuse By US Agents
  3. Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas
  4. 4 Men Killed In Shooting At Child’s Birthday Party In Texas
Related Posts
POLICE CRIME SCENE

Authorities Search For Man Who Hit News Van, Took Police Car

jsalinas 0
DRIVE BY SHOOTING SMALL GEN-4

3-Year-Olds, 2 Men Injured In Drive-By Shooting

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL

Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas Sector Issues

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video