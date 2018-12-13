Home TEXAS Texas Report Says ‘changing climate’ Intensifying Disasters
Texas Report Says ‘changing climate’ Intensifying Disasters
TEXAS
0

Texas Report Says ‘changing climate’ Intensifying Disasters

0
0
FLOOD
now viewing

Texas Report Says ‘changing climate’ Intensifying Disasters

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

AAA Predicts Nearly 9.1M Texans Will Travel Over Holidays

SAUDI CROWN PRINC
now playing

Senate OKs Resolution Blaming Saudi Crown Prince

BIRTH CONTROL
now playing

US Appeals Court Blocks Trump Birth Control Coverage Rules

FRANCE-ASSAULT-CRIME
now playing

Reports: French Police Have Killed Strasbourg Shooting Suspect

French President Emmanuel Macron
now playing

Macron Rules Out Changes To Brexit Deal Text

HEMP
now playing

With OK From Congress, US Hemp Market Set To Boom

APPLE COMPUTERS
now playing

Apple Announces Plan To Build $1 Billion Campus In Texas

BOY SCOUTS
now playing

Boy Scouts Exploring "all options" To Address Fiscal Woes

30-year-old Maria Butina
now playing

Russian Lawmaker Thinks Butina Pressured On Plea

Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres
now playing

UN Sec-Gen Says MBS, Yemen President Aided Truce

(AP) – A new Texas report says natural disasters on the scale of Hurricane Harvey’s deadly destruction last year will only become more routine.  But the report released Thursday by a task force created by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t use the phrase “climate change.” The 200-page report also makes no mention of global warming.

Skepticism about climate change and how much is caused by humans runs deep among Texas leaders. But the report cites “a changing climate” while reinforcing the need to strengthen dams and levees.

The report wasn’t commissioned as an assessment of climate change in Texas. It is instead recommendations on how the state can better prepare for future disasters.   A White House report last month warned that disasters such as Hurricane Harvey are worsening because of global warming.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Cites France Attack As Reason For US-Mexico Wall
  2. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  3. AAA Predicts Nearly 9.1M Texans Will Travel Over Holidays
  4. Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run
Related Posts
holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s

AAA Predicts Nearly 9.1M Texans Will Travel Over Holidays

jsalinas 0
APPLE COMPUTERS

Apple Announces Plan To Build $1 Billion Campus In Texas

jsalinas 0
Samuel Little

Serial Killer Pleads Guilty In Woman’s 1994 Death

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video