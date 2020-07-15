Texas Reports Record Number Of Virus Cases, Hospitalizations

(AP) – A record number of people with the coronavirus are in Texas hospitals as the state also sets a record for the number of new cases reported.

The number of people in hospitals in Texas has continued to climb after topping 10,000 for the first time on Friday. That number was at 10,569 on Tuesday as the state tries to contain the spread in what has become one of America’s biggest hot zones.

Hospitalizations and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings across the country.