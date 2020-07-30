Texas Republicans: Trump Doesn’t Have Power To Delay Election

Texas Republicans are disagreeing with a tweet from President Trump floating the idea of whether the November election should be delayed. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz say Trump does not have the power to delay the election.

A Cornyn spokesperson also suggested Trump’s tweet was a joke. Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw tweeted elections should be safe and secure, but no delays should happen. An aide to Plano Congressman Van Taylor told the Dallas Morning News the election should happen in November.

Trump tweeted this morning universal mail-in voting would make 2020 the most inaccurate and fraudulent election and suggested delaying it. The Constitution says only Congress can change a national Election Day.